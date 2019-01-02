LIVE BLOG: Texas pulls off Sugar Bowl upset over Georgia

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — Texas and Georgia are minutes away from kickoff at the Sugar Bowl. The kickoff time is scheduled for 7:50PM, but could move a little bit based off the conclusion of the Rose Bowl.

The Longhorns are playing on their biggest bowl stage since the 2009 National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. This is first trip to the Sugar Bowl since 1995 when Texas lost to Virginia Tech.

Before the game started, we had this happen…

SCORE: 7-0 Texas

WHAT HAPPENED: The Longhorns set the tone early after Georgia won the coin toss and deferred. All Texas did was go on a 10 play, 75 yard touchdown drive ending with a two-yard run from quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ANALYSIS: Texas converted on a key third and long pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the red zone to set up Ehlinger’s touchdown run. At least through the scripted play calling portion of the game, Texas moved the ball however it wanted to against Georgia’s defense.

SCORE: 10-0 Texas

WHAT HAPPENED: The Longhorns got a gift from Georgia punter Jake Camarda. Camarda went down to a knee on Georgia’s first punt giving Texas the ball at UGA’s 27-yard line. Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal vaults Texas to an early 10-0 lead

ANALYSIS: With the made field goal, Cameron Dicker set UT’s all-time record for field goals made by a freshman in a season with 17.

SCORE: 17-0 Texas

WHAT HAPPENED: Georgia running back D’Andre Swift fumbled at his own 12-yard line and Louisiana-native Gerald Wilbon recovered. It took a minute for Texas to punch it in for the second touchdown of the game. Ehlinger ran from nine yards out for the score.

ANALYSIS: Another field-flipping play goes in favor of Texas. This is the worst start Georgia could’ve imagined. While the Longhorns came out as the aggressors. Georgia finished the first quarter with eight yards of offense.

HALFTIME: 20-7 Texas

1ST HALF ANALYSIS: Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger walked into the Superdome tonight wearing a Drew Brees Westlake jersey. He’s trying to channel the “inner-winner” of Brees and doing a good job through 30 minutes of football. Ehlinger has two rushing touchdowns, but is also taking care of the football. The Longhorns defense created a turnover and limited the big plays from Georgia. Great start, still 30 minutes to go for Texas.

SCORE: 20-7 Texas

3RD QUARTER ANALYSIS: The score didn’t change and neither did the tone of this match-up. What will surprise most observers is Texas’ ability to stop the Georgia rushing attack. The Bulldogs has 76 rushing yards through three quarters. The fourth quarter is setting up to be a classic.

SCORE: 28-7 Texas

WHAT HAPPENED: It took two fourth down conversions in the red-zone for Texas to take a 28-7 lead. Ehlinger scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth down from the Georgia one-yard line. Ehlinger hit Collin Johnson on the two-point conversion for the full three touchdown lead.

ANALYSIS: Credit goes to the Longhorns coaching staff staying aggressive when a field goal could’ve easily been the call on fourth down. Texas was rewarded even though it took four plays for Ehlinger to get in from the Bulldogs one-yard line.

SCORE: 28-14

WHAT HAPPENED: After a Georgia score and a Texas punt, all the pressure was on the Texas defense and the senior-laden crew held strong harassing UGA quarterback Jake Fromm and forcing a three-and-out

SCORE: 28-21

WHAT HAPPENED: Georgia scored a touchdown on a last-minute drive, but it wasn’t enough to clinch a win.