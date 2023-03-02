(KXAN) — Severe weather season is expected to start Thursday with an increased risk of severe storms moving through Central Texas Thursday evening.
According to projections Wednesday night, there is an Enhanced risk of severe storms for much of Lampasas, northeast Burnet, northern Williamson and much of Milam Counties.
The front reaches Interstate 35 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the thunderstorms expected to intensify.
Strong winds and hail are the main risks of these storms. The risk of a tornado is considered low as of Wednesday night.
Stay up to date with the latest weather information in this live blog.
6:15 a.m.
Storms have brought hail to Central Texas all morning. KXAN viewers sent in some photos, see below.
6:10 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled. Wind advisory still in effect for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Hays, Llano, Mason, San Saba, Travis, Williamson.
5:43 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the following counties: Travis, Llano, Burnet, Blanco.