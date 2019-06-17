BLOG: Severe storm warnings roll through Central Texas

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Paul McKnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KXAN First Warning Weather team is tracking storms through Central Texas Sunday. Here are the latest updates.

10:35 p.m.: There is potential for flash flooding overnight.

10:15 p.m.: Taryn Mackey submitted this video from Temple showing lightning as the storm passed through the area.

10:05 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Gillespie and Kerr Counties. This warning will last until 10:45 p.m.

10 p.m.: Look at lightning from 400 feet in the air with the view of a drone. Paul Kucherka shot this video in Fredericksburg with a drone.

9:50 p.m.: KXAN viewer Richard Vecchione sent in this video of lightning in Liberty Hill

9:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Williamson County. Here’s First Warning Weather’s Sean Kelly’s latest update on storms in Central Texas.

8:30 p.m.: Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Lee and Mason Counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss