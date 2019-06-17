BLOG: Severe storm warnings roll through Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KXAN First Warning Weather team is tracking storms through Central Texas Sunday. Here are the latest updates.

10:35 p.m.: There is potential for flash flooding overnight.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued by NWS. Life-threatening flooding is imminent or occurring. Leave low-lying or flood prone areas immediately, but do not drive over water-covered roads. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. Tune in to KXAN right now for a LIVE update. pic.twitter.com/lrM4ZjYLex — KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) June 17, 2019

10:15 p.m.: Taryn Mackey submitted this video from Temple showing lightning as the storm passed through the area.

10:05 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Gillespie and Kerr Counties. This warning will last until 10:45 p.m.

A TORNADO WARNING is in effect for the areas pictured below; full details at https://t.co/2OkdmBSDUU pic.twitter.com/P0xbRsSxEE — KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) June 17, 2019

10 p.m.: Look at lightning from 400 feet in the air with the view of a drone. Paul Kucherka shot this video in Fredericksburg with a drone.

9:50 p.m.: KXAN viewer Richard Vecchione sent in this video of lightning in Liberty Hill

9:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Williamson County. Here’s First Warning Weather’s Sean Kelly’s latest update on storms in Central Texas.

8:30 p.m.: Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Lee and Mason Counties.