LIVE BLOG: Observations from the Orange-White Spring Game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football ends its spring practice with the Orange-White game Saturday at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

It’s a nice day in Austin, but extremely windy. Every performance in a spring game should be taken with a grain of salt. With high-winds whipping through the stadium, the passing game is going to be limited.

Injuries: A look at the Longhorns not playing

Caden Sterns (DB)

Brandon Jones (DB)

Collin Johnson (WR)

Josh Thompson (DB)

De’Gabriel Floyd (LB)

Rob Cummins (TE)

Anthony Cook (DB)

Texas opened up Bevo Blvd. like a regular season game in the Fall for Saturday’s spring finale. Ludacris will perform a concert on the LBJ lawn following the game.

1st quarter

Aside from two impressive runs by sophomore quarterback Casey Thompson, the defense ruled the first 12 minutes of football. The lone touchdown of the quarter came on a Thompson scramble on fourth down at the 3-yard line.

The White team was set up at the 1-yard line after a poor decision by Sam Ehlinger led to a Jeffrey McCulloch interception. Orange didn’t net a first down until its third series. If you’re keeping score at home, White leads Orange, 9-3 in an altered scoring system.

STARS: Jalen Green, Demarvion Overshown, Jeffrey McCulloch, Kobe Boyce

Green and Overshown made their pressence felt with two jarring hits. Green broke up a pass to freshman Jordan Whittington. Overshown stopped Thompson from reaching the end zone on third-and-goal. Boyce picked off a Thompson deep ball down the right side line. McCulloch set up the quarter’s only touchdown with his interception.

2nd Quarter

Texas only got 41 passing yards from Sam Ehlinger in the first half. His best play came on a crossing route to Devin Duvernay. Duvernay got a seal block and was able to run free for a 22-yard gain. Cameron Dicker ended the drive with a 52-yard field goal. The offensive line has had its hands full containing the defense. Chris Brown broke through on a delayed blitz to sack Ehlinger. Jacoby Jones utilized an excellent speed rush to beat Reese Moore on the edge. White leads Orange 12-6 at halftime.

2nd Half

Coach Tom Herman went to a running clock for the second half. The offense showed its first signs of life under Ehlinger on the first drive of the third quarter. The drive featured a heavy dose of Jordan Whittington on five straight runs, but stalled at the 29-yard line. Chris Naggar missed a 46-yard field goal to keep the score at 12-6 White.

Whittington should get significant playing time at running back as a freshman. Back out with the Orange team, Whittington reeled off a 15-yard catch and a 19-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson made his debut and got a limited number of snaps. Johnson completed a 4-yard pass to Bru McCoy.

Overall

There wasn’t a lot of flash during the Longhorns final scrimmage of spring. A ho-hum day for the offense, but the defense could’ve had something to do with it. Orange, led by Ehlinger, outgained White 163-121 in total yards, each offense had 1 turnover, orange converted 10 first downs compared to eight for White.

White grabbed the win on the scoreboard, 12-6.