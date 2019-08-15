LIVE BLOG: Gov. Abbott responds to questions on guns, immigration at Town Hall

Tap here to watch the Abbott Town Hall
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is participating in a statewide Town Hall Thursday, hosted by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. News anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV, are moderating the event at the University of Texas at Tyler. Abbott is expected to address topics such as gun policies, especially in the wake of the El Paso shooting; immigration; and school safety, among others. Tweet your questions to the governor using #AbbottTown Hall.
5:30 p.m.