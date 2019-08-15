LIVE BLOG: Gov. Abbott responds to questions on guns, immigration at Town Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After more algae in Lady Bird Lake tested positive for neurotoxins, Austin city officials told KXAN they don't know yet how it'll be able to mitigate the problem and when the toxic algae might die off.

"It's a new situation for Austin, and we're really digging into testing and sampling what we're dealing with here before we try to mitigate," said Sara Hartley, Assistant Director of Austin's Watershed Protection Department.