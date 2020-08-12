LIVE BLOG: Austin City Council poised to transition more dollars out of APD during budget adoption

Austin City Council listens to public speakers during the first day of Austin Budget Adoption discussions. Screenshot from ATXN Live August 12, 2020.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin City Council launches into the first day of budget adoption for the 2020-21 city budget, the council appears poised to move additional millions of dollars from Austin Police Department and into other areas of public health and safety.

As continued movements nationwide — and within Austin — continue to press for racial justice and transformation in policing, many eyes are on the council’s decisions.

More than 250 members of the public signed up to share their thoughts on Wednesday, with each speaker allowed one minute to speak.

The budget adoption also comes at a time when both the Council and city staff have promised transformative changes to the way Austin handles public safety.

Austin City Council’s proposal to reallocate additional dollars and functions from Austin Police into other areas. Data taken from Austin City Council Budget Google Doc as of August 11, 2020. (KXAN Graphic/ Andy Davis).

Over the past few days, the council has coalesced around a proposal comprised of amendments and riders from all members of the council aiming to reform public safety.

The proposal, if passed in its current form, would immediately move $21.5 million (updated total as of August 12 at noon) from APD funding to other areas of public health and safety.

Austin City Council’s proposal for $23M dollars which could be immediately reallocated from the Austin Police FY21 budget into other areas of public health and safety. Data taken from Austin City Council Budget Google Doc as of August 11, 2020. (KXAN Graphic/ Andy Davis).

The $21.5 million would be dependent on cancelling APD’s November, March 2021, and June 2021 cadet classes. While all 11 council members have indicated the November class should be canceled, they are not in agreement on whether all three classes should be.

If passed in its current form, the proposal would transition more than $150 million from the Austin Police Department into other departments and programs over the next year.

Council Member Greg Casar posted on the message board Wednesday morning, noting he had updated the Google Doc in order to include recurring funding for Austin Public Health, an equity in policing technology amendment, and the workforce development amendment at $1.37 million. Casar also noted that changes had been made to the proposal that at $1.9 million instead of $2.9 million, city staff says Austin can purchase a new records management system on time as long as Austin makes up that $1 million over the coming months either through savings or the “Reimagine Fund.”

The budget adoption process could take as long as Friday to complete.

LIVE BLOG

1:00 p.m.

After a break, public comment on the budget adoption process is continuing. Mayor Adler said there are around 150 speakers remaining, a process which should take around two and a half hours.

Council appears to be in agreement on using the proposal synthesized Council Member Casar and contributed to by all council members as the “base motion” for their budget discussion.

12:00 p.m.

The first batch of speakers calling in on the phone line has completed. Council is taking a lunch break until 1 p.m., at which point more public speakers will pick back up.

10:30 a.m.

Chas Moore, executive director of Austin Justice Coalition, told council “I admire you all for taking such a historic step in the right direction.”

Cary Roberts of the Greater Austin Crime Commission said while his organization supports reform, he cautioned council against making cuts to the police department.

“When most people call 9-1-1, they need a police officer,” Roberts said. “Let’s not take that trust for granted and let’s not take our police for granted.”

10:00 a.m.

Budget adoption discussion starts with public speakers.

While the meeting is being held virtually, it began with around 30 speakers who spoke in person at the Palmer Events Center. Each speaker has one minute to speak.

While Council Member Ann Kitchen suggested an end time of today’s discussions at 8 p.m., Austin Mayor Steve Adler said staff had advised they leave the day open to see how the discussion progresses.

Leaders of organizations like Just Liberty and Austin Justice Coalition who have called for reallocating $100 million from Austin Police to other areas say that they support the council’s current proposal and implores the council to continue on this path despite any voices of opposition they may face.

The proposal

In prior weeks, several council members had made specific proposals to transform policing as well as the Austin police budget. Other council members have made specific proposals to add funding to areas like Austin Public Health and Austin Travis County EMS.

On Friday, Council members Greg Casar and Natasha-Harper Madison, and Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza attempted to plug all of the council’s key ideas into one proposal, which Casar has since distilled into a frequently updated Google document.

Every single council member has been engaging with this proposal and adding amendments to it via a policy-dense discussion on the council message board. (Speaking of which, the best place to do to learn more about the specific amendments each council member has called for is to check the recent posts on the message board).

While City Manager Spencer Cronk presented a proposed budget in July to council which aims to “reimagine public safety,” council members on their message board indicate that they intend to use the newer council proposal rather than Cronk’s proposed budget as a starting point for their budget adoption discussions this week.

In the latest version of this proposal, the council would ask that around $150 million dollars be transitioned out of APD in different ways over the course of the next fiscal year.

Of that amount, $21.5 million would be immediately cut from APD and reinvested into other city departments such as ATCEMS, Mental Health Response, and Violence Prevention.

$79.6 million of that $150 million would be freed up through the city manager (over the course of the fiscal year) moving civilian APD functions like forensics services and the 9-1-1 call center into other departments.

It would also include separating some sworn functions like internal affairs and special events out of APD.

$49.2 million of that $150 million would divert dollars over the course of the next year from APD’s budget toward a “Reimagine Public Safety Fund” which would be available to pay for “alternative forms of public safety and community support.”

The $23.3 million could be immediately transitioned out of APD starting October 1 (the start of the new fiscal year) if council approves this budget, several council staffers explained.Austin could remove forensics lab from police oversight this fall, releases timeline to dismantle APD

The $79.6 million and the $49.2 million amounts will depend on whether city staff is able to roll those goals out during the course of this fiscal year.

In its current version, the proposal would set aside the funds for APD for the entire fiscal year but would call on the city manager to not spend the APD budget allocated for the second half of FY 21 until the council provides approval in the spring.

This comes from a proposal initially from Harper-Madison and supported by Mayor Steve Adler which asks that council meet again in six months to check in on the progress of these public safety reforms before the APD funding for the second half of the fiscal year is rolled out.Proposal floated to approve Austin Police budget for six months, then reevaluate

While Cronk has indicated that many of the changes council is calling for will require budget amendments and updates throughout the year and into the future, it is unclear if the council’s proposal to only approve six months of APD funding at a time is legal.

A city spokesperson tells KXAN Tuesday “these issues are being looked at.”