LIVE BLOG: After overnight freeze, thousands in Central Texas still waiting for warmth and water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While electricity and water are increasingly being restored across Central Texas, several thousands of residents are still awaiting both.
A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Austin.
7 a.m.
Capital Metro will operate Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit CapMetro.org/Winter.
6:40 a.m.
As of 6:40 a.m. Saturday, here are power outages by provider.
|Provider
|Active Outages
|Customers Affected and/or Without Power
|Austin Energy
|234
|6,794
|Oncor
|3,259
|51,860
|Pedernales
|97
|545
|Bluebonnet
|0
|0
|CTEC
|8,557
|20.25% of customers
|TOTAL
|12,147
|Updated: 6:40 a.m. Saturday
9 p.m. Friday
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Austin Water outage map showed eight of its service zones still experiencing outages. Meanwhile, two zones — central and southeast areas of Austin — are experiencing low water pressure.
