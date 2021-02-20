LIVE BLOG: After overnight freeze, thousands in Central Texas still waiting for warmth and water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While electricity and water are increasingly being restored across Central Texas, several thousands of residents are still awaiting both.

A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Austin.

Helpful links as we weather the final few days of this winter storm and its impact:

7 a.m.

Capital Metro will operate Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit CapMetro.org/Winter.

6:40 a.m.

As of 6:40 a.m. Saturday, here are power outages by provider.

ProviderActive OutagesCustomers Affected and/or Without Power
Austin Energy2346,794
Oncor3,25951,860
Pedernales97545
Bluebonnet00
CTEC8,55720.25% of customers
TOTAL12,147
Updated: 6:40 a.m. Saturday

9 p.m. Friday

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Austin Water outage map showed eight of its service zones still experiencing outages. Meanwhile, two zones — central and southeast areas of Austin — are experiencing low water pressure.

FRIDAY LIVE BLOG: Under 15,000 Austin Energy customers without power as of Friday night

