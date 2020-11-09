LIST: These places are offering free food to current, former military members on Veterans Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Veterans Day is Wednesday, and restaurants around Central Texas are displaying their thanks for our nation’s soldiers by giving them free food.

If you’re a current or former member of the Armed Forces, and you’re hungry, here’s a list of places in the area that can satisfy your appetite for next to nothing (or in some cases, actually nothing).

Offers are good for those who provide a military ID or other proof of service, unless otherwise noted in the description.

Torchy’s Taco

At any location in Central Texas, veterans or active duty military members can get one taco and non-alcoholic beverages from the special Veterans Day menu for free Nov. 11.

Tacos on the Veterans Day menu are:

Chicken fajita

Beef fajita

Trailer park (both regular and trashy versions)

Fried avacado

The drinks on the menu are:

Fountain soda

Ice tea

The menu is available for dine-in guests, as well as pick-up orders placed by phone or in person.

Kolache Factory

Active duty military members and veterans can get a free breakfast at any Kolache Factory location on Nov. 11. The offer includes any kolache and a cup of coffee from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There are two locations in the Austin area, one at 3706 North Lamar Blvd. and the other at 4101 W. Parmer Ln. Suite A.

QuikTrip convenience store

QuikTrip convenience stores are offering a free self-service coffee or fountain drink to active duty military members and veterans. The offer is good all day.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The best burger is a free burger, and veterans and active duty military members can get a free Classic Burger, with or without cheese, for in-store dining or pick-up orders made over the phone.

There are eight Austin-area Hopdoddy locations.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers is offering a free dine-in meal to veterans and active duty military members on Nov. 11. The offer includes an entrée, side and nonalcoholic drink up to $16 value.

There are seven Austin-area Pluckers locations to choose from.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Veterans and active duty military members get a complimentary pork chop for dine-in when they bring a guest that buys a dinner entrée Nov. 11.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Dickey’s BBQ Pit is offering veterans and active duty military members a free pulled pork sandwich when they come in during store hours.

The closest Dickey’s locations to Austin are in Kerrville and Belton.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is offering a free meal for any veterans or active duty military member. The meal choices are chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger or a wedge salad.

Twin Peaks has a location in Austin at 701 E. Stassney Ln., one in Round Rock at 100 Louis Henna Blvd. and another in San Marcos at 1207 S. Interstate 35.

If you know of a place that’s offering veterans and current military members a deal on food, send us the information at ReportIt@kxan.com.