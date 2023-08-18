AUSTIN (KXAN) — First day of class is only days away for Central Texas universities as the fall semester kicks off for students.

For anyone who wants a quick list of start dates, KXAN has you covered.

University residence halls open for the University of Texas Austin Aug. 18. First day of class begins Aug. 21, according to the UT website.

See the remaining schedule up to the last deadline for fall registration below.

Aug. 21-24: Fall registration is available for all students. Tuition payment deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 24 for graduate and law students.

Aug. 25-Sept. 6: Fall registration for all students. Requires either department and/or the dean’s approval

St. Edward’s University in Austin has three separate move-in dates for students as the fall 2024 semester starts next week, according to the St. Edward’s website.

Fall 2023 move-in dates:

August 22 – Freshman orientation 5 attendees

August 23 – Freshmen, returning sophomores, new transfer students and exchange students

August 25 – Returning sophomores (in St. André Apartments), juniors and seniors

From Aug. 25-Aug. 27, students will take part in Anchors, which is a series of events designed specifically for first-year students, according to St. Edwards.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug. 28 – Classes begin

Sept. 1 – Last day to change or add any course for undergraduate full-term students

Sept. 2 – Last day to change or add any course for graduate full-term students

Concordia University in Austin begins its first day of classes on Aug. 28, according to the Concordia website.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug. 28 – Classes begin

Sept. 1 – Last day to add a class

Sept. 8 – Last day to drop a class

Huston-Tillotson University in Austin begins its first day Aug. 21, according to the Huston-Tillotson website.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug. 21 – Classes begin; schedule changes allowed

Aug. 25 – Last day for adding or dropping classes; last day to financially clear or course schedule dropped

New students will arrive on the Southwestern University campus in Georgetown on Aug 19, according to the Southwestern website.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug 21 – First-year and advanced-entry seminar classes begin

Aug. 28 – Classes begin

The fall semester for Austin Community College is slightly different than university schedules, according to the ACC website. The standard sessions for the fall 2023 semester run in standard sessions from Aug. 21-Dec. 10.

The first standard session, which is 16 weeks, begins the week of Aug. 21 and ends Dec. 10, according to the website.

Fall 2023 standard session

Aug. 21 – Fall semester 16-week and first 8-week session begin

Aug. 21- Aug. 22 – Schedule changes for adds or drops for fall semester

Aug. 21- Aug. 22 – Senior citizen (tuition exempt) registration for fall standard session on a space available basis

Aug. 22 – Registration for audit status for semester fall standard sessions on a space-available basis

Aug. 22 – Fall semester payment deadline for registration between Aug. 16- Aug. 22

Texas State University in San Marcos begins class for the fall semester on Aug. 21, according to the Texas State website.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug. 21- Classes begin; first eights weeks and full term

Aug. 22 – Last day to add a course (first eight weeks)

Aug. 22 – Last day to register with $100 fee (first eight weeks)

Aug. 22 – Census (first eight weeks)

Aug. 28 – Last day to drop a course with no record on transcript (first eight weeks)

Aug. 29 – Last day to add a course (full term)

Aug. 29 – Last day to register with $100 fee (full term)

The University of Texas San Antonio begins fall 2023 classes on Aug. 21, according to the UTSA website.

Fall 2023 classes begin

Aug. 21 – Fall classes begin

Aug. 25 – 80% refund date; last day to withdraw from all classes and receive an 80% refund of tuition and fees

Aug. 29 – Deadline to add a class or late register on ASAP; registration will close at 5 p.m.

Trinity University in San Antonio will begin fall 2023 classes Aug. 22, according to the Trinity website.

Fall 2023 classes begin