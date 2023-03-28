AUSTIN (KXAN) — The list of stars set to attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas keeps growing.

For the first time, the icon award ceremony will air from the “Live Music Capital of the World” on Sunday, April 2.

Here are the new additions to the show:

Alanis Morissette will make her CMT Music Awards debut alongside Ingrid Andress , Lainey Wilson , Madeline Edwards , Morgan Wade to celebrate 10-year anniversary of “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise

will make her CMT Music Awards debut alongside , , , to celebrate 10-year anniversary of “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise Gwen Stefani will make her CMT debut with Carly Pearce for world premiere collaboration

will make her CMT debut with for world premiere collaboration Shania Twain will be recognized with the third-ever “CMT Equal Play Award,” which recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

Hosts

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini

Performers

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde

Avery Anna

Chapel Hart

Jackson Dean

Lily Rose

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Read more about the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin

That’s not all. The 2023 CMT Music Awards says additional performers and presenters will be announced soon. The show will air live on CBS from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2.