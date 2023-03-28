AUSTIN (KXAN) — The list of stars set to attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas keeps growing.
For the first time, the icon award ceremony will air from the “Live Music Capital of the World” on Sunday, April 2.
Here are the new additions to the show:
- Alanis Morissette will make her CMT Music Awards debut alongside Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade to celebrate 10-year anniversary of “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise
- Gwen Stefani will make her CMT debut with Carly Pearce for world premiere collaboration
- Shania Twain will be recognized with the third-ever “CMT Equal Play Award,” which recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.
Hosts
- Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini
Performers
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker
- Tyler Hubbard
- Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde
- Avery Anna
- Chapel Hart
- Jackson Dean
- Lily Rose
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
That’s not all. The 2023 CMT Music Awards says additional performers and presenters will be announced soon. The show will air live on CBS from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2.