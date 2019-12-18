Lime launches LimePass, first e-scooter subscription service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Lime launched LimePass, the first-ever weekly subscription service for e-scooters in the industry, according to Lime.

“We know that more than 50% of our riders worldwide trust Lime for their commutes and personal daily trips around the city,” said Kevin Shi, Product Manager at Lime. “With our new LimePass service, we’re proud to offer them a more cost-efficient way to get around town and manage their busy schedules.”

Lime says that a recent rider survey indicated that 40% of riders use Lime to commute to or from work and school and that this community would benefit after as few as five rides.

The company says LimePass will be introduced in cities across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand starting next week.

For more information, click here.