LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the City of Liberty Hill is set to make a proclamation to recognize Pride Month, according to the council agenda.

Amanda Crossland, who lost her son Jaycee to suicide shortly after he came out as gay, said she’s been speaking closely with the mayor about this.

“I promised him after he died I would do everything I can to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else,” she said. “To make sure people like him know they have support.”

The proclamation reads as follows:

Whereas, Liberty Hill is a Loving, Wholesome and Family-centered community; and Whereas, Liberty Hill is an inclusive and supportive community; and Whereas, We value all of our citizens because of the unique and precious nature of all of God’s children; and Whereas, We oppose hate, abuse, discrimination or bullying of any person, Now Therefore, I, Liz Branigan, as Mayor, do proclaim the month of June as Pride Month in Liberty Hill, in harmony with the larger community of the United States.

Crossland said she has also been met with pushback from some community members opposing the proclamation.

KXAN will have a crew at the meeting tonight. We will update this story after it concludes.