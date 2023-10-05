LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill has seen significant growth over the years with the population tripling from 2010 to 2020.

The school district currently has plans for up to four high schools, with the second high school opening in 2026.

“We are up over 1,000 kids this year,” said Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell.

Snell showed KXAN a map of the district where he highlighted new developments and possible locations for future schools.

“1,600 homes here,” Snell said as he pointed out a development. “High school three, a middle school and an elementary could possibly go in right here.”

Currently there are more than 8,800 students in the district and Liberty Hill High School is busting at the seams.

“Now we are in the process where we have outgrown that school,” said Snell. “We are actually going to open high school two in a brand new middle school building.”

With so many new students joining the district they will use the new middle school as a 9th grade center in 2024. In 2025 they will have 9th and 10th graders in school. Then in 2026 they will move to the new high school, Legacy Ranch High school, where 9th, 10th and 11th graders will be the first students on the new campus.

Mark Koller will be the new principal of Legacy Ranch High School. He said he is excited to see so much growth in the district.

“When we talk about Legacy Ranch these guys are going to build the legacy of this school,” said Koller.

The district is already planning for the future with future school sites being discussed. Snell said staying ahead of the growth will make assure continued success in the district.

“We take a lot of attention to detail and pride in making sure we stay ahead of the growth because it is coming whether we like it or not.,” said Snell.

Between 2021 and 2022, Williamson County grew by more than 4% with a population of more than 671,000.