Liberty Hill ISD bus driver causes fiery accident, Williamson County officials say

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a Liberty Hill ISD bus driver pulled out into an intersection causing a fiery crash. (Courtesy: KXAN Viewer/Misti Scales)

LIBERTY HILL, TEXAS (KXAN) — A Liberty Hill ISD school bus caused a fiery crash on its afternoon route Wednesday afternoon, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened off of Texas Highway 29 nearly Lively Ranch Road.

“You know I was on the phone with 911 the whole time,” said Misti Scales.

Misti Scales watched as the school bus tried to turn out of her neighborhood too soon.

“I saw him pull out right in front of several cars, there was a whole mess of cars coming down the highway,” said Scales. “As soon as he pulled out, I knew something was going to happen.”

Smoke could be seen from Lively Ranch neighborhood residents right after the crash happened.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to KXAN’s inquiry Wednesday saying the bus pulled out into the intersection causing a truck driver to slam on his brakes. A Ford Expedition followed shortly behind and plowed into the truck which caused the Expedition to catch fire.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a Liberty Hill ISD bus driver pulled out into an intersection causing a fiery crash. (Courtesy: Mike Gleason/Williamson County Sheriff’s office)

The family inside the Ford Expedition was able to get out safely. The school bus wasn’t hit, but it’s raising some concerns for parents of students who ride the bus.

“That road is bad in general. I think we need a light there, but we don’t have one. You have to be extra cautious,” said a Lively Ranch Resident. “Everyone knows that, not even the neighbors who live there. To think a person who made a decision like that is driving our kids around… that’s concerning.”

This Liberty Hill parent says her 3rd-grade daughter who rides the bus had just been dropped off a moment before the accident. She’s since pulled her daughter from riding the bus.

“It seems like the district is brushing it under the rug. Had we had not had a witness to what happened, we would have never known about it,” she said.

This parent says she reached out to the transportation department several times Thursday but hasn’t been made aware on if the driver has been suspended or received any disciplinary action.

“We’re hearing a lot about bus drivers being short-staffed, but we still don’t need to put the lives of our children at risk,” said Scales.

KXAN reached out to Liberty Hill ISD Thursday but the district has not responded. It is unclear if the bus driver is on his or her normal route following the accident.