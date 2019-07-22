Legendary return: Spurs hire Tim Duncan as assistant coach

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan listens while special guests speak about him during his jersey retirement ceremony, in San Antonio. There was a mad scramble at the Spurs practice during the Western Conference finals, a flurry of activity to position cameras and get recording devices ready to document essentially what was the sighting of a white whale. Tim Duncan, the NBA’s most reclusive star, had apparently accepted a request to speak publicly for the first time since quietly retiring in the offseason.(AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs will have a legendary presence on the bench during the 2019 season.

Soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan will get his first shot at coaching as a Spurs assistant, the organization announced Monday.

Duncan spent his entire 19-year career in San Antonio, winning five NBA Championships and four MVP awards— two regular season MVP awards and two Finals MVP awards.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sent out a statement on the hiring.

“It is only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said.

Duncan is a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame when he’s first eligible on the ballot in 2020 as one of the best power forwards in the history of the sport.

If he can parlay his knowledge of the game into coaching other players, he’ll have a long stay on the bench as a NBA coach.