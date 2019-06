AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Consul General of Mexico in Austin is hosting a legal resource fair Saturday.

The purpose of the fair is to provide the Mexican community in Central Texas with orientation information.

Resources and events at the fair will focus on items such as immigration legal advice and DACA renewal information. There will also be informative sessions, including one titled “Know Your Rights.”

The fair will take place at the Consul General of Mexico at 5202 East Ben White Boulevard.