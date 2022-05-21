LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police reported two separate deadly crashes early Saturday morning. Both crashes were near East San Gabriel Parkway.

The first happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road northbound and East San Gabriel Parkway, LPD tweeted at 1:48 a.m.

The second happened on US 183 north of East San Gabriel Parkway. Police reported the crash about an hour later at 2:49 a.m.

Both roadways have reopened after the crashes.

KXAN will update this story with any additional information regarding the crashes.