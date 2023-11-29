AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Leander man was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday after he threatened several Georgia public officials by posting a message online after the 2020 election, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Chad Christopher Stark, 55, posted a message on Craigslist which was titled “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent – $10,000,” according to court documents.

The full message Stark posted to Craigslist is below:

“Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears. Let’s be very clear to our local law enforcement who have stood down and watch BLM antifa destroy our country and kill our citizens yet you’ll step up to stop Patriot supporters you’ll enforce face mask and you’ll close American businesses??? Remember one thing local law enforcement the key word being local….. we will find you oathbreakers and we’re going to pay your family to visit your mom your dad your brothers and sisters your children your wife… we’re going to make examples of traitors to our country… death to you and all you communist friends.” -Craiglist message posted by Chad Christopher Stark

“Threats of violence against those who administer our elections are dangerous for people’s personal safety, and they are dangerous for our democracy,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release. “This sentence should serve as warning — illegal threats against the public servants who make our democracy work will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.”

According to the DOJ, this case was part of the DOJ’s Election Threats Task Forced as a way to “address threats of violence against election workers.”

For anyone needing to report suspects threats or violent acts can contact their local FBI office and ask to speak with the election crimes coordinator, the release said. That contact information can be found on the FBI website.