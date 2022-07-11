Leander ISD needs to fill many positions before school starts

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the 2022-2023 bell schedules.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — We are still weeks away from the first day of school for many Central Texas districts, but some are already working to fill much-needed positions.

Leander ISD is on the search for bus drivers, substitute teachers and food services employees and custodians.

Leander ISD vacancies:

Substitutes: 1,000

Bus Drivers: 35

CNS: 130

Custodial Services: 80

The district says bus driver and monitor shortages, increased traffic in the area and an increase in ridership caused multiple routes to arrive between 15 and 30 minutes late.

Leander ISD did make some changes to help with bus routes by adjusting the school start and end times.

2022-2023 Bell Schedule:

Elementary School: 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Middle School: 9:05 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

High School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Previously, Leander ISD had early bell schedules for its elementary, middle and high school campuses during the 2021-22 school year, as outlined below.

2021-2022 Bell Schedule: