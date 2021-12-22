Leander ISD looking into ways to manage growth as more people move into the district

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District is growing fast and it’s looking into ways to handle it.

District leaders expect to add at least 1,000, and potentially 2,000 students, every year for the next 10 years.

The plan to handle that growth was to fund new schools, renovations and technology infrastructure projects, but voters rejected both propositions A and C in November. Now, district officials are looking at different ways to handle that growth.

Leander ISD said through focus group surveys after the election, the subject of attendance zoning has become an option to consider, especially with nine schools projected to exceed 120% of their functional capacity in the coming years.

Attendance zones outline where students in particular neighborhoods will attend elementary, middle or high school.

The district’s facilities team conducted a zoning exercise Dec. 16 to show what an attendance zoning scenario could look like if they prioritize balancing enrollments and maximizing building utilization, but to make that work up to 10,000 students could be impacted. That’s why the district is continuing talks with families on the best steps to take.

“Right now, our focus is what does it mean for our district? What are the further questions and implications if we do go through a formal zoning process?” said Corey Ryan, spokesperson for Leander ISD. “If we say hey this is what we want to do. We are absolutely going to engage the community and we are going to answer all those questions to what does this mean for my child’s neighborhood.”

The district said it has not formally started an attendance zoning process and this discussion is intended to inform decision-making moving forward.

Proposition A included $727.2 million worth of new construction, renovation, and equipment replacement projects.

Proposition C included $11.7 million in renovation and lighting/sound upgrades to our high school and district performing arts centers.