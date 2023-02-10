LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD says its workers will get paid despite the district being closed during the February ice storm.

The district said the Leander ISD school board Thursday night approved worker pay for the days missed.

According to a Leander ISD tweet, the board also “approved double pay for auxiliary employees who were required to work & time and half for employees who worked over 40 hours.”

