Leander ISD apologizes, promises to address issues caused by bus driver shortage

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District recently issued an apology to families because of problems caused by a shortage of bus drivers.

However, in a letter sent out Oct. 16, the district discussed how it’s addressing these issues.

The letter stated, “We know that a shortage of bus drivers, logistical issues and higher-than-expected enrollment presents challenges to our families and our transportation department.”

In the letter, Leander ISD provided the four following fixes:

Adjusting routes and schedules as needed to maximize efficiency.

Having staff members drive buses when necessary to cover routes.

Aggressively working to hire more drivers with incentives, top pay and benefits.

Examining changes to bell schedules that would potentially allow drivers to run three routes, one for elementary, middle and high schools.

The district explained that it sometimes has to “double” bus routes. That means if there’s no driver available for a particular route, then another driver may have to cover it once he or she completes his or her regularly scheduled trip. Leander ISD warned families that this could cause delays.

The district also stated in its letter that it would work to improve communication with families about delays or double bus routes.

It promised to “send an email and a text message when a delay in pickup or dropoff exceeds 15 minutes,” according to the letter.

If a route is doubled, the district stated that communication to families would now include the route affected, the replacement bus that will drive the route and the expected delay in picking up students.