LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Residents near the intersection of US 183 and Heritage Grove Road said they avoid the crossroads as it has a reputation for frequent crashes.

Vehicles that pull up where Heritage Grove Road meets US 183 and need to turn left, must cross north and southbound traffic. At this intersection, there is only one stop sign at the end of the road.

Viewers reported their concerns about the intersection to KXAN’s ReportIt tip line this past week. They said there had been a left-turn related crash days before.

The City of Leander said since March, there have been five crashes at the intersection — two of which happened in August, the latest in September. All crashes involved vehicles making left-hand turns from both US 183 and Heritage Grove Road.

Lawrence Lee moved into a subdivision near the intersection back in May. He said he’s adjusted his commutes from his home to avoid the crossroad, especially at night.

“I feel like if there was a traffic light it could be more safe. One, it’s already really winding on Heritage Grove coming in. Two, it’s really dark – you can’t see the cars coming,” Lee said.

KXAN asked the city if a “no left turns” sign could go up at the intersection. It said putting up a sign would be the Texas Department of Transportation’s call to make.