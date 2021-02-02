‘Show must go on!’ Leander High students to perform COVID musical

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The pandemic has put a stop to many of our favorite activities, but one Leander High School theater teacher is saying the show must go on — just not the show that was originally planned.

“We had already discussed what our musical was going to be this year at the end of last year, and we were going to do Mathilda,” said Leander High senior Adam Romer. “It was not the senior year I pictured.”

The musical was canceled because of COVID-19, but theater teacher Stacey Huston wasn’t going to let the pandemic ruin her students’ year entirely.

“We have to do something,” Huston said.

So she announced the musical would move online, and instead of Mathilda, she wrote a play her students could relate to.

“Of course it seemed natural to call it ‘COVID the Musical,'” Huston said.

The play talks about a variety of COVID-19 topics like isolation, the impact of the pandemic on students, and of course wearing masks.

“And we took the ‘All That Jazz’ number, but we call it ‘All Those Masks,'” Huston said.

Romer said being able to discuss these topics with his fellow classmates has helped him get through the pandemic.

“I think it has definitely been a stress reliever,” he said.

While there won’t be an audience in the seats, Romer says he’s happy to know they’ll still be watching virtually.

“It is just something we can say we were able to do through these hard times,” Romer said.

Huston said they are still working out logistics, but they hope to have a live streaming performance, as well as a recorded option.