Leander High School dismissed after water main break, boil notice issued

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the City of Leander issued a boil water notice for a section of the city that includes Leander High School, which resulted in an early dismissal Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Leander, a boil water notice was issued after a water main break for an area that includes Leander High School, Cedar Ridge Apartments, Shops at Leander complex and properties along Blueline Drive.

(City of Leander)

The City said around 10:45 a.m. that crews were working to shut off water and repair a large water main break on Bagdad Road near Osage Drive.

Leander High School announced Tuesday afternoon that students would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to the outage. According to LHS, staff remained on campus to help students during dismissal and until pickup. The school provided bottled water for students. LHS says Monday’s football practice was moved to Running Brushy Middle School and its volleyball game was moved to Anderson High School. All other school activities were canceled.

The City says it doesn’t know when service will be restored but residents can keep updated by clicking here. For updates from LHS, click here.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.