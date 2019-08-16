Leander city manager finalist withdraws 2 days after being selected

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander will have to continue to look for a city manager after the finalist it named Tuesday withdrew from consideration the next day.

On Tuesday, the Leander City Council voted in a special meeting to appoint Troy Powell, who is currently the Colony, Texas, city manager. The city formed a task force to find its new city manager in June.

Leander Public Information Officer Mike Neu said Powell withdrew his candidacy for “personal reasons.” Neu said the city council has not yet determined a new finalist.

“The Council wishes Powell and his family well, and they will continue in the process of selecting a new city manager from their pool of highly-qualified candidates over the next few weeks,” Neu said.

This week, former Leander city manager Kent Cagle filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was fired after reporting another official to law enforcement. The city said Wednesday it “carefully considered the decision to separate Mr. Cagle — it was based on employment-related factors and not retaliatory in any way.”