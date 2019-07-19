Leander City Council postpone vote on public library policy changes

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) ⁠— It was close to 1 a.m. on Friday morning before the Leander City Council wrapped up its Thursday meeting. One of the early morning discussions included the proposed policy changes for the Leander public library.

The city was recommending that organizers pay for the cost of security associated with their events at the library after city officials said they spent more than $20,000 in staff, security and supplies for June’s LGBTQ reading event initially billed as “drag queen story time.”

Source: City of Leander

The city spent more than $16,000 on staff including police officers, firefighters, and parks officials. Plus, another $4,000 on supplies such as food, water, sunscreen, and bike racks.

Since June’s LGBTQ event, the city has not allowed anyone to rent out library rooms. This has had an impact on those who depend on the space like an area pastor who was paying the city to hold services there.

Ultimately the majority of the council did not feel ready to vote.

” I think we need to take our time and make sure we’ve got the right policy,” Mayor Troy Hill said. “Didn’t you meet with the attorney over this?” questioned City Council Member Christine Sederquist, who opposes charging a “security fee” for events because she worries it would end up silencing free speech.

“Yes,” responded Hill. “I’m not comfortable making a decision. I’ve heard it go this way, I’ve heard it go that way, and I do have the right to make a second.”

The city had also proposed background checks for event presenters who don’t work at the library.