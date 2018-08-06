LBJ dealing with big loss as they open practice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of practice at LBJ High School wasn’t the same on Monday morning. The Jaguars are adjusting to the loss of head coach Andrew Jackson who passed way in December after suffering from esophageal cancer.

Assistant Jahmal Fenner took over the head coaching duties last season as Jackson was away from the team a lot of the time while going through treatment. Fenner was named permanent head coach in the off season and understands what his players are dealing with as they go back to practice.

“They’ll have some emotions, but I think it will be good for them because they know what the expectations are and they know what Coach Jack’s expectations were so I think we’ll ride into the season like that,” Fenner said before Monday’s practice.

“It’s a crazy moment to have him not on the sidelines”, said senior defensive tackle Devin Jones. “But we know he’s watching us and hoping we’ll do good and he’s putting his faith in coach Fenner.”

Jones’ older brother also played for Jackson at LBJ where was head coach the past seven years.

LBJ is coming off a 7-5 season and will open at Elgin on Aug. 31.