WATCH LIVE: Lawyer says Austin police officers severely injured his client during a mental health call

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community Law Center announced it’s filing a lawsuit against the Austin Police Department. The nonprofit claims several APD officers severely injured its client during a mental health call.

Brian McGiverin, Executive Director of Austin Community Law Center, said, “Although it was a mental health call, officers approached our client from concealment, held him at gunpoint and violently wrenched his shoulder during handcuffing, ignoring his cries for pain for hours.”

Austin Community Law Center alleges Austin Police officers severely injured a man during a mental health call. (Austin Community Law Center Photo.)

McGiverin said his client will speak with the media Thursday afternoon. KXAN has reached out to Austin Police to ask about the department’s policies and protocols when responding to mental health calls.

The lawsuit comes just days after Chief Brian Manley announced all of his officers will receive an additional 40 hours of mental health training.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is working on gathering more details and is asking for APD’s response. Watch her report on KXAN News at 5 p.m.