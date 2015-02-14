Lawyer: APD officer ‘had nothing to do with’ Samantha Dean’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An attorney for Austin Police Officer VonTrey Clark tells KXAN his client had nothing to do with Samantha Dean’s death. A Bastrop County Deputy found her dead last week, lying next to her car behind a shopping center. Dean was the Victim Services Coordinator for the Kyle Police Department.

Clark is the same officer KXAN told you about earlier this week who was placed on restricted duty in connection to the investigation. Clark was seeing Dean socially, sources tell KXAN.

In a statement Friday, attorney Bristol Myers said:

“Officer Clark had nothing to do with the death of Samantha Dean. If investigators believed so, they would have searched his home and his vehicles and obtained a DNA sample from him. None of that has happened, and at this point I don’t think investigators have any hard evidence pointing to any single suspect.”

Myers added there is no Internal Affairs complaint pending against Clark and says several other Austin Police Department employees have been questioned.

“I’ve been told by officials outside of APD that the investigation does include other officers and that placing Officer Clark on restricted duty was premature,” Myers said.

A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the parking lot at 118 Stephen F. Austin Blvd. at 2 a.m. Feb. 4 found Dean’s body lying next to a late-model black Dodge Charger. The car was parked behind the Shoppes at Colony Village shopping center, just west of the city border at the entrance to an upscale neighborhood.

An autopsy report shows Dean was shot multiple times. She was also seven months pregnant with a girl she had already named Madeline.

According to documents obtained by KXAN, detectives determined Dean was killed in a different location from where they found her body. Police say her car was found with the door ajar and without backseats. Officers found her body with a bag over her head.

Police also spent last week searching her South Austin home for any clues that would lead them to a suspect.

Dean’s parents, Kelvin and Kimberly, said she was diagnosed with cancer in her elbow at the age of 18, but went on to graduate from the University of Texas-San Antonio while undergoing chemo, radiation and multiple surgeries. However, even though cured of the cancer, her elbow prevented Dean from passing a police physical, so she went on to further her education in forensics psychology and criminal justice in New York, before returning to Texas, where she joined the Kyle Police Department as a coordinator of Victim Services.

Dean was laid to rest Friday in San Antonio.

VonTrey Clark Background

Clark’s has been with the department for three years. He is a patrol officer and part of the department’s Counter Assault Strike Team.

In his three years at APD, Clark was suspended one time – for three days – in February 2013.

An APD disciplinary memo says Clark was driving fast in December 2012 to catch up to a suspect who ran a stop sign. Clark lost control of his vehicle, damaging his unit and private property.