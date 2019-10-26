Lawsuit settled after former Leander city manager claims he was fired for reporting another official

Leander, TEXAS (KXAN) — A lawsuit filed by the former city manager of Leander against the city has been resolved, according to a joint statement from all parties.

Kent Cagle had alleged that he was fired for reporting another official to law enforcement.

A Resolution Agreement and Release was made Friday between Cagle and the City of Leander that amicably resolved all outstanding claims between them, the statement said.

Cagle was originally suing for breach of contract and unlawful retaliation under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

The city’s public information officer originally said in a statement made in August they denied any wrongdoing in the handling of Mr. Cagle’s employment and the related claims in his lawsuit.

Now, the joint statement from the city and Cagle said:

The whistleblower claim and any allegations supporting said claims were previously dismissed voluntarily by Cagle. Additionally, the parties have resolved their contract dispute in a manner satisfactory to all parties, and those claims are being dismissed by the court with prejudice.

The city agreed to pay Cagle a sum of $349,000 for alleged wage damages, compensatory damages and representing attorney’s fees and costs incurred in exchange that Cagle would not sue.