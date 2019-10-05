Lawsuit filed against Stubbs BBQ alleging they over served alcohol to driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular Austin restaurant is now facing a lawsuit after a drunk-driving crash victim says the man who hit her was over-served alcohol.

The plaintiff, Santoshi Kodali, was driving with her son back in March when they were t-boned by a drunk driver later identified as Walter Goff.

Kodali and her son were seriously hurt while Goff was arrested for intoxication assault.

According to court documents, Kodali is suing Stubbs Bar-B-Q for negligence, accusing the restaurant of overserving Goff on the night of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that by overserving Goff, Stubbs Bar-B-Q showed negligence and was indirectly responsible for the injuries sustained by Kodali and her child.

Earlier this week the restaurant made different headlines, as its founder, the late C. B. Stubblefield, was inducted into the National Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Along with Stubbs Bar-B-Q and Goff, Geicio Insurance was also named as a defendant. Kodali was insured by Geico at the time of the crash. The lawsuit claims the company did not in good faith execute a quick and fair claim. It also alleges Geico presumably valued the case at a much higher amount than what was paid to Kodali.

A spokesman for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said the agency could investigate Stubbs barbecue, but their Austin regional office will investigate the details of the legal case to determine if that is necessary.