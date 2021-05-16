Lawsuit filed against ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ hosts

The plaintiffs are asking for at least $75,000 in compensation.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lawsuit has been filed against Dave and Jenny Marrs, the couple who hosts HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” show.

According to documents, Marrs Construction and Marrs Developing approached a Northwest Arkansas couple with an offer to renovate a home for the show in 2018.

The lawsuit states the Marrs “did not maintain an Arkansas Contractor’s License” and “Neither Marrs Developing, LLC nor Marrs Construction, Inc. obtained the required construction-related permits from Benton County, Arkansas for the remodel to occur at the home“.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs have been responsible for fixing improper renovations.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to both Dave and Jenny Marrs for comment and have not heard back.