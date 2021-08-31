Lawmakers discussing plan to allow school boards to set mask rules, but with opt-outs

The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Confusion about mask rules in schools could come to an end with new legislation.

Lawmakers wrapped up a hearing of the House Public Education committee around 11:30 p.m. Monday but will be back again Tuesday morning to discuss the topic once again.

The confusion is over how local governments define Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which is being battled in the court.

State lawmakers look like they’ll put forward legislation that will let school boards set their own policies on mask mandates, but it would also allow parents to opt their child out of wearing a face covering to class.

The committee heard hours of testimony from those for and against mask rules, leading to some heated discussions.

The language for the bill isn’t written yet, but time is running out.

The 30-day special session ends Labor Day weekend, and any legislation not put on Abbott’s desk by then will have to go back to the drawing board.