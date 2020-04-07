Law enforcement officers can’t always keep a safe social distance on the job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement agencies in Travis County tell KXAN they’re working to stop the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.

Both the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department tell KXAN that due to the nature of the job, sometimes it’s hard to keep a six-foot distance when responding to calls and crime scenes. And, although Austin and Travis County officials have

TCSO says to help, it is sending the minimal number of deputies and other personnel needed to crime scenes.

On Saturday, APD mandated that all its officers on the frontline wear masks. Those working in offices or other secluded workspaces are not required to wear masks. APD has provided each officer working in public with four surgical masks, to be used in a rotation. The department’s chief, Brian Manley, says APD is working to secure more masks.

TSCO says it has not mandated that deputies and corrections officers wear masks, because it does not have enough to provide masks for all employees and inmates. Currently, deputies working in the field can wear masks they can provide on their own.

According to a TCSO spokesperson, the sheriff’s office is working to secure masks, but it needs thousands to cover all its employees and inmates.

Currently, inmate workers have been tasked with sewing cloth masks out of extra jail uniforms and donated cloth. Those masks will be worn by inmates and TCSO employees.

