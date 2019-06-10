Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are searching for a kayaker in her 20s that potentially drowned at Lake Pflugerville Sunday as severe weather pushed through Central Texas.
A City of Pflugerville spokesperson said the search has switched from rescue to recovery. Crews will start the search again in the morning with a diving team on-hand.
Police got the call about the potential drowning at 6:46 p.m. Officials say neither she nor the kayak have been recovered at this time.
The Pflugerville Police and Fire Departments and the Austin Fire Department are on scene conducting the search.
Lake Pflugerville is closed to the public at this time.
Engine, boat with about around 80 passengers takes on water on Lake Buchanan
BURNET COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — A tour boat with at least 80 people on board flooded on Lake Buchanan due to the severe storms that ran through Central Texas on Sunday.
The Vanishing Texas River Cruise boat launched from the Burnet County side of the lake, and started taking on water when the storms developed over lake, according to officials. The engine compartment and the boat was disabled, but the captain was able to get the boat to an island safely to wait out the storm.
With the help of several responding agencies, from the Llano County Sheriffs Office to Texas Game Wardens to the Lower Colorado River Authority, those people were able to be shuttled safely back to the mainland via Shaw Island.Read the Full Article
Texas Tech going to 4th CWS with win over Oklahoma St
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kurt Wilson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State 8-6 in an NCAA Super Regional finale Sunday, earning the Red Raiders their fourth College World Series berth in six seasons.
Josh Jung led off the eighth with his second homer of the game before a pitching change. Ben Leeper (4-4) then walked two batters and struck out another before Wilson's drive over the wall in right-center field for his fourth homer of the season.
Oklahoma State (40-21) had two runners on base when Colin Simpson, who had hit a tiebreaking homer an inning earlier, struck out against Dane Haveman to end the game.Read the Full Article
TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Expect some delays on RM 620 for the Monday morning commute.
Traffic on the RM 620 bridge near Mansfield Dam will be stopped off and on between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday for work on a transmission line.
The Lower Colorado River Authority says traffic will be stopped in both directions for no more than 15 minutes at a time during the three-hour period.Read the Full Article
