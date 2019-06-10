Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Longtime swimmer warns people of hydrilla at Lake Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez) Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville Longtime swimmer warns people of hydrilla at Lake Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez) prev next

PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are searching for a kayaker in her 20s that potentially drowned at Lake Pflugerville Sunday as severe weather pushed through Central Texas.

A City of Pflugerville spokesperson said the search has switched from rescue to recovery. Crews will start the search again in the morning with a diving team on-hand.

Police got the call about the potential drowning at 6:46 p.m. Officials say neither she nor the kayak have been recovered at this time.

The Pflugerville Police and Fire Departments and the Austin Fire Department are on scene conducting the search.

Lake Pflugerville is closed to the public at this time.