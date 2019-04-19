Parents sue Georgetown ISD claiming nothing done after daughter assaulted by teacher

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of a Georgetown ISD student are suing the school district for $5 million claiming that nothing was done when their daughter reported an alleged assault by one of her teachers.

The lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Western District of Texas Thursday claims that the student was physically assaulted by one of her teachers, and when her parents confronted the school the teacher admitted to the assault.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the teacher tried to minimize the incident by saying he did not believe he hurt the student. The parents also said that after the initial confrontation, the teacher targeted their daughter and expelled her from the class, which the principal of the school defended by saying the teacher was within his rights.

Georgetown ISD is named as the defendant in the federal lawsuit alleging Title IX violations for failing to protect the girl. The parents of the girl claimed in the suit that they had reached out to the district's superintendent and board of trustees, but still nothing was done. The teacher was not named in the lawsuit and it is not known if he faces any charges.

The family is seeking punitive damages in the amount of $5 million.

KXAN has reached out to Georgetown ISD for comment and will update this story when it replies.