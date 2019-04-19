Parents sue Georgetown ISD claiming nothing done after daughter assaulted by teacher
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of a Georgetown ISD student are suing the school district for $5 million claiming that nothing was done when their daughter reported an alleged assault by one of her teachers.
The lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Western District of Texas Thursday claims that the student was physically assaulted by one of her teachers, and when her parents confronted the school the teacher admitted to the assault.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that the teacher tried to minimize the incident by saying he did not believe he hurt the student. The parents also said that after the initial confrontation, the teacher targeted their daughter and expelled her from the class, which the principal of the school defended by saying the teacher was within his rights.
- ANOTHER LAWSUIT: Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault
Georgetown ISD is named as the defendant in the federal lawsuit alleging Title IX violations for failing to protect the girl. The parents of the girl claimed in the suit that they had reached out to the district's superintendent and board of trustees, but still nothing was done. The teacher was not named in the lawsuit and it is not known if he faces any charges.
The family is seeking punitive damages in the amount of $5 million.
KXAN has reached out to Georgetown ISD for comment and will update this story when it replies.
More Latest Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Large-scale Good Friday events to impact Austin traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Easter Sunday is just around the corner, but first Austin drivers should expect to have their traffic impacted by two large-scale Good Friday events.
First is the Good Friday Pilgrimage organized by the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin. The nine-mile walk starts at the St Mary Cathedral in downtown Austin and ends at the Austin Schoenstatt Shrine on 225 Addie Roy Road in West Austin.
The walk will have members of the congregation crossing North Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road, Mopac Expressway and Bee Cave Road. The pilgrimage begins at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 6:15 p.m.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to join the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race next week.
The decision answers one of the most significant outstanding questions of the early presidential primary season, which has already seen announcements from 18 high-profile Democrats. Biden, 76, would be the most experienced politician in the race, and the second oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders.
His plans were confirmed by three people with knowledge, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chief Brian Manley to detail project aimed at revitalizing Riverside
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is set to announce details on a project Friday aimed at creating a safer environment in the Riverside area of southeast Austin.
The project is called the Riverside Togetherness Project and was created through a $1 million assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A review of violent crime data in the Austin area from 2013-2016 indicates that approximately 4% of citywide crime comes from the two square miles in the Riverside neighborhood.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats