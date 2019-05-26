Man seriously injured after reportedly falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - STAR Flight (KXAN File Photo/Todd Bynum) Man seriously injured after reportedly falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool FILE - STAR Flight (KXAN File Photo/Todd Bynum) prev next

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is seriously injured after he reportedly fell 20 feet off a cliff near Hamilton Pool on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics, Travis County Emergency Services and STAR flight all responded to the call at 23610 Hamilton Pool Rd. at Reimers Ranch around 1:45 p.m.

STAR flight made it on the scene and there was a team on the ground also who were trying to contact him. Rescuers did extract the man, who is in his 30s, and he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with what could be potentially life-threatening injuries.