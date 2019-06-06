Four children killed in Lee County accident
LEE COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — Four children died in a crash on U.S. 77 just south of Giddings Wednesday.
DPS says a truck towing a drag master was heading south Wednesday afternoon when it lost control and went into the northbound lanes.
A Nissan Pathfinder heading north tried to avoid the collision with the truck and went off the road, but overcorrected and hit a second truck towing another drag master in the southbound lanes. Two of the children were ejected from the car during the accident.
Four children in the Pathfinder ranging in ages from 2 to 13 years old were killed.
The driver of the Pathfinder, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to Dell Seton in critical condition.
