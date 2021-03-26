Last day to submit ideas for Creek Show 2021 at Waterloo Park

Preview of Waterloo Park and the Moody Amphitheater lit up (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waterloo Greenway’s seventh annual Creek Show isn’t until this fall but there’s still time to submit an idea.

Local artists, landscape architects, and designers have until midnight tonight to submit their ideas for light-based art installations, the event page said.

Call for ideas map (Homer Gonzalez, Waterloo Greenway)

A committee of local leaders from the design and art community will review and select all submissions. They will evaluate ideas based on individual merit and how well they work with other proposed ideas. Before selections are determined, some teams may be asked to provide additional information or details.

This year’s show will take place at the newly renovated Waterloo Park as part of the park system’s first phase set to open later this year. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello got an exclusive sneak peek last October.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creek Show 2020 was held virtually featuring online conversations with past show artists and a trip down memory lane looking at past years. The Creek Show has been held since 2014.

The light-based art installations are meant to draw attention to Waterloo Greenway’s mission.

Installation requirements

The Creek Show requires the light-based art installations to be original, site-specific and more:

Inspired by some specific aspect of Waller Creek + trees/landscape + Waterloo Greenway

Designed to sustain the outdoors over the course of the event; this includes wind, rain, and changing creek levels.

Temporary – Attachments should be removable and leave no impact; staking into the ground and/or drilling into the creek bed is prohibited.

Environmentally friendly – Nontoxic materials; no damage or disruption allowed to the creek and surrounding flora and fauna.

Durable – Over 75,000 people walk through the event and will “interact” with anything at arm’s length.

Further criteria to keep in mind: telling a compelling story about Waller Creek, Waterloo Park, and/or Waterloo Greenway. It should also engage attendees, use common materials in uncommon ways, and employ light as an integral element to your idea’s “high-spectacle” design.

2021 timeline

Beyond the March 26 midnight deadline, the rest of 2021 plays out like this:

May – Finalists notified, artist orientation and concepts presentations, Creek Show site tour

June, July – Team meetings with City of Austin staff, refined concepts due

August, September, October – Monthly planning meetings

November 12 – 21 – Creek Show 2021

You can visit Waterloo Greenway’s Creek Show webpage to learn more about submitting an installation idea and the event. There’s also a tab at the top to submit your idea.