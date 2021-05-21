Las Vegas strip club offering free vaccination clinic with dances, bottle service

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas will be hosting pop-up vaccination site on Friday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Las Vegas strip club is hosting a free vaccination clinic Friday where dances and complimentary bottles will be provided.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering the free vaccines for adults 21 and older on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Dean Martin Drive location.

The pop-up clinic is being put on in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Anyone who receives a vaccine during the clinic will receive a membership card, a bottle, free dances and tickets to one of the club’s shows.

“The club is hosting the vaccination site to help promote the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and to offer an on-site amenity for clubgoers, staff and locals,” club leaders said in a statement.

The club’s namesake, Larry Flynt, died earlier this year at age 78.