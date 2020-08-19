Large warehouse burns in Grand Prairie

by: KXAN Staff

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews continue to fight a large fire at a warehouse Wednesday morning.

According to KXAS, the NBC station in Dallas, firefighters confirmed they are working a fire in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive, but would not give a specific location.

Witnesses told a KXAS crew that the fire was at a building owned by Poly-America. That company is the world’s largest producer of polyethylene construction film.

KXAS has been unable to confirm if the Poly-America building is the one on fire.

