Large plume of smoke seen as firefighters extinguish trash fire in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters are battling a trash fire in south Austin that has caused a nearby business to evacuate its employees Thursday afternoon.

The call of the fire came in around 2:58 p.m. and AFD was sent to 710 Industrial Boulevard near the cross-section of East St. Elmo Road and Santiago Street.

The company CMC Recycling, which is located near the site of the fire, is in evacuation mode. No structures have been damaged, but a large plume of smoke can be seen from a distance.

Traffic in the area is being affected as AFD extinguishes the fire.