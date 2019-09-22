Lanes on I-35 closed after crash injures two in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Sunday morning in south Austin that critically injured two people on Interstate Highway 35 southbound.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened in the 9900 block of South I-35 around 3:56 a.m. Two men in their 20s were declared trauma alert and taken to St. David’s Hospital in South Austin both with critical life-threatening injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation said lanes on I-35 northbound at Slaughter Lane have been closed due to the crash. Drivers are being diverted onto the frontage road.

There is no word yet how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.