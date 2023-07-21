BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A Lampasas man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2021 double homicide in Burnet County, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole, according to court documents.

In September 2021, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead at a home in the Overlook subdivision.

James Joseph Luckenbach, 33 at the time of the incident, had been previously charged with capital murder of multiple persons, according to the BCSO.