AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lakeway police are investigating what they describe as “an incident involving a deceased person” at a nearby golf course on Monday.

The department tweeted about it at 10:30 a.m. and said it happened at the Flintrock Falls Golf Course, which is off Jack Nicklaus Drive. It said portions of the course will be shut down throughout the day.

Police added “there is no immediate safety concern to anyone in the community in relation to this incident.”