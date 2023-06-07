TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a 3% raise for all regular staff in a school board meeting on Thursday.

In a letter sent to the LT family, it indicated all salary adjustments will become effect in July, August or September 2023, depending on the calendar start date.

The letter said the raise will be calculated from the midpoint of the current year pay grade, which for teachers and librarians represents an increase of $1,920.

Furthermore, the board also approved increasing the starting pay for teachers and librarians by $3,000, to $56,000, which currently ranks the district as the second-highest entry-level salary compared to its 13 neighboring districts, the letter said. All other teachers and librarians will receive an increase between $223 and $2,579, depending on their years of experience, the letter said.

The district also reminded the LT family that all employees whose pay grade is below $17 per hour will be increased and will start at $17 per hour, the letter said.

Additionally, the starting pay for bus drivers will be increased to $25 per hour, the letter said.

The district said the 3% raise approved by the board Thursday will be in addition to all targeted adjustments.