Lake Travis’ Brett Baty selected 12th overall by Mets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis senior third baseman Brett Baty is set for quite a week, and it began Monday at the MLB Draft.

If he decides to accept the contract offer, Baty will be a member of the New York Mets selected by the franchise with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Baty and his family were at the MLB Network studios in New Jersey for the network’s draft show.

MLB Network analyst Kevin Millar, who lives in Austin and has watched Baty in person, had some high praise for the Lake Travis star. Millar said on his MLB Network show Intentional Talk Monday that Baty has the best swing in the draft.

Baty is scheduled to be back in Austin Tuesday and back to practice with his Lake Travis team. The Cavaliers will play Southlake Carroll on Friday night at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock in the 6A State Semifinals. Baty was the winning pitcher on Saturday when Lake Travis beat Laredo Alexander to earn the regional championship.

According to Max Preps, Baty is hitting .615 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI’s. Baty signed to play for the University of Texas, but it would be a big surprise if Baty ever played for the Longhorns.

However, it’s not totally out of the question. Last year, pitcher J.T. Ginn was selected by the Dodgers with the last pick in the first round and passed on signing with a bonus slot of $2.275,800 to play for Mississippi State. Baty is 19 years old, so he could go back in the draft after his sophomore season.