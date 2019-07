FAYETTE COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — Fayette County deputies have arrested a man from La Grange accused of starting several fires starting in July 2016.

Authorities began investigating a string of fires where property damage ranged from total losses to minor damage in 2016.

32-year-old Adam Christopher Ahlschlager was one of several potential suspects early in the investigation, according to officials.

Ahlschlager is charged with first degree Arson with bond set at $250,000.