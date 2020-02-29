LA deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: report

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared graphic images of the deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

On Jan. 28, just two days after the crash in Calabasas, first responders were allegedly talking about how images of victims’ remains and the debris field were being shared, a source told the Times.

According to the publication, the source claimed seeing one of the pictures on the phone of another official in a setting not related to the investigation.

It’s not known at this time if the deputies took the pictures at the scene or got them from someone else.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it is gathering information and reviewing the allegations.

The Jan. 26 crash killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others – John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.

